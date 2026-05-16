RB Leipzig eyeing Harvey Elliott move

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are interested in acquiring the services of Liverpool midfield sensation Harvey Elliott.

According to a report from Bild, RB Leipzig are internally discussing the possibility of signing Harvey Elliott this summer. He will be returning to Liverpool post his loan spell, but is unlikely to continue at Anfield. The Reds are expected to cash in on him for a fee of around €15 million to €20 million.

Jurgen Klopp took Elliott to Anfield from Fulham in the summer of 2019. He made his debut under the German manager and was involved in over 100 matches. However, the arrival of Arne Slot saw him go down the pecking order, and he ended up joining Aston Villa on loan last summer.

However, the loan move to Villa Park has been a disaster for the youngster as he has only been involved in nine matches. He has only racked up 284 minutes of first-team action, and it has nothing to do with his ability as a footballer. His contract with Villa includes a buy option worth around €40 million.

It would have become an obligation had he featured in 10 matches, and since they couldn’t financially afford the move, Unai Emery was forced to keep him on the bench for most of the season. The Spanish manager even publicly apologised to the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.

Elliott will return to his parent club, but with his contract running out in 2027, he is likely to be offloaded in the summer. The interested clubs are already considering making a move. RB Leipzig were after him last summer. They held internal discussions about signing him. While they didn’t go ahead with it back then, the German club could return for his signature this time around.

RB Leipzig could return for Elliott’s signature

However, he is not their priority target. They want to re-sign Brajan Gruda from Brighton. If they fail to get it over the line, the Bundesliga giants will then shift their focus towards the 23-year-old, who can feature as a number ten as well as on the flanks.

He has great technical ability and massive potential, making him an ideal fit for Leipzig. Not only can he fill the void that will be left by Gruda, but Elliott could also add depth on the flanks. Despite his age, he does have a lot of experience under his belt. Since he hasn’t played much this season and only has a year left on his deal at Liverpool, the English midfielder could be available for a bargain fee.