Harvey Elliott offered to Leeds United, Fulham for summer move

Fulham and Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign 23-year-old English playmaker Harvey Elliott this summer, with the Liverpool misfit facing an uncertain future at Anfield.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, intermediaries have offered Elliott to Fulham and Leeds United. The 23-year-old playmaker is available after struggling for regular game time during his season-long loan at Aston Villa, which began last summer.

Liverpool are prepared to part ways with him ahead of the 2026/27 season as he seeks a new challenge. Beyond the West Yorkshire and West London clubs, intermediaries have also approached Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Newcastle United. Yet, paths to Fulham and Newcastle remain complicated for the Englishman.

Harvey Elliott’s stalled progress and frustrations

Elliott has experienced a significant stall in his development over the past two seasons. Once considered a promising talent after joining Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019, regular first-team football has become increasingly difficult under Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfield. The situation deteriorated further during his 2025/26 campaign at Aston Villa, where opportunities have been rare and frustrating for the attacking midfielder.

Elliott has managed only 284 minutes across 11 appearances for Villa, averaging just 25 minutes per outing. Unai Emery has been reluctant to grant the Liverpool loanee meaningful playing time, with widespread reports suggesting a conditional obligation clause within the loan deal may have influenced the manager’s reluctance to integrate him into the squad.

What next for Elliott?

When Harvey Elliott joined Aston Villa, the move appeared logical, as the playmaker seemed well-suited to Unai Emery’s tactical approach. That assessment has proven incorrect, prompting intermediaries to seek new opportunities at several Premier League clubs for the talented youngster.

At Leeds United, Elliott faces significant headwinds. Brenden Aaronson has enjoyed a strong campaign this season, compelling the West Yorkshire outfit to consider offering him a new contract. While Elliott possesses the technical ability to play on the right flank, Daniel Farke’s 3-5-2 setup provides no advanced attacking midfield role suitable to his creativity and ball-carrying abilities, a critical mismatch.

Regarding Fulham, the Cottagers signed Oscar Bobb from Manchester City earlier in the year, yet Elliott remains on their radar due to concerns surrounding Harry Wilson’s long-term future. The English playmaker represents a viable option for the West London club. Meanwhile, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion emerge as potentially more appealing destinations if they respond positively to approaches from his representatives.