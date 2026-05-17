Gabriel Jesus increasingly likely to leave Arsenal, wages an issue

Arsenal are ready to cash in on their Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus this summer, but his lofty wages are a problem.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus could end up parting ways this summer. The Gunners are ready to sell the Brazilian international for around £30 million, as he is no longer an important part of their plans. However, his wages of around £265,000 per week could complicate a potential exit.

Gabriel Jesus arrived at the North London club in the summer of 2022. At the time, it was considered a statement of intent from Mikel Arteta, and the Brazilian did add a lot to the Arsenal team. His movement, pressing, and ability to drop deep and link up with those around him transformed their attack.

While he was an integral part of their setup in the initial years, the 29-year-old has struggled with knee injuries of late. He has lost his rhythm, and Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are now both ahead of him in the pecking order. The 64-cap Brazilian international has only had 913 minutes of first-team action this season.

Gabriel Jesus is set to leave Arsenal

With only a year left on his deal, Arsenal are ready to cash in on him. They do not want to risk losing him for free in a year. Since he earns £265,000 per week and is no longer an important part of their plans, letting him leave will make significant room on their wage bill.

While the Gunners are ready to sell him for around £30 million, his massive wages could complicate matters. Italian clubs Juventus and AC Milan have been linked with him, but they can’t afford to offer him anything close to what he currently earns. The 29-year-old will have to make a massive pay cut in order to facilitate a move to the Serie A.

Gabriel Jesus’ departure will be the first step towards revamping Arsenal’s attack. It will make room for new signings, and if reports are to be believed, they are looking to cash in on the Brazilian and Kai Havertz to raise funds to sign Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez.