Bayern Munich eyeing summer move for Kai Havertz

Bayern Munich will reportedly pursue long-term target Kai Havertz from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Kai Havertz remains one of Arsenal’s key attacking assets under Mikel Arteta, making a departure seem unlikely. However, as per Fichajes, Bayern Munich are pursuing the German forward seriously as Vincent Kompany looks to elevate his attacking options. The Gunners star has become a firm target for the Bavarian club.

Vincent Kompany has assembled a formidable attacking setup over the past two years, establishing Bayern Munich among Europe’s most dangerous offensive sides. The team has scored 160+ goals across all competitions this season, with their key contributors being Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz.

Additional attacking talent includes Jamal Musiala, who recently returned from a serious injury, and Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson, who will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. With Jackson’s temporary departure confirmed, Kompany seeks a new attacker capable of operating across multiple positions and becoming a permanent fixture in the squad, a more significant commitment than Jackson’s loan arrangement.

To address this need, Kompany has identified Kai Havertz as a primary target, and Bayern Munich could make their move for the Arsenal star in the coming weeks. Havertz has been on Bayern’s radar since his Chelsea days, and they may have attempted to secure him before Arsenal signed him in a £65 million deal from their London rivals.

Should the Bavarian giants formally pursue the German international, he is expected to cost between €70-80 million, contingent on Arsenal’s willingness to negotiate, assuming they are open to a sale at all.

Will Arsenal sell Kai Havertz?

While recent reports suggested Arsenal might consider selling Havertz and other players to fund moves for stars like Julian Alvarez, there is no concrete indication the club intends to part ways. Mikel Arteta clearly values the forward highly and could have retained him as the starting No. 9 had he not suffered a serious injury early in the campaign.

Arsenal hold significant negotiating strength given Havertz’s contract extends through 2028. Currently, Arteta is not preparing for life without the German star; instead, the Spanish tactician intends to retain him as a centrepiece of his project, regardless of Bayern’s potential offer or the financial incentives involved.