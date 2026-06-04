Everton interested in Gabriel Jesus, unwilling to pay £20 million fee

Everton are interested in signing 29-year-old Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal this summer, but the Toffees seek a cut-price deal.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton are keen on signing Gabriel Jesus, but won’t meet Arsenal’s asking price of £20 million. The Merseyside outfit want a cut-price deal as they are fully aware of the Brazilian international’s recent injury problems.

After making a name for himself at Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022. He was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans in the initial years. However, fitness issues have sent the experienced striker tumbling down the pecking order, and he is now a backup player for the North London outfit.

While the former Manchester City attacker regained fitness midway through the 2025/26 season, he featured in 27 games, racking up less than 1,000 minutes for the North London club. He finished with eight goal contributions, a reasonable conversion rate despite the lack of regular game time.

However, the South American attacker is no longer an integral part of Arsenal’s plans, and with his contract running out in 2027, the Gunners are open to his departure. They are looking to raise around £20 million from his sale, and since he is on massive wages, offloading him will be a significant boost for their wage bill.

Why are Everton after Gabriel Jesus?

There is serious interest in his services from Italy, and now Everton have also joined the mix. The Toffees are looking for more quality in the final third, as David Moyes looks to take his team to the next level. They want someone who can support and compete with Thierno Barry and Beto.

The Arsenal striker can certainly be considered an upgrade on Beto, giving his impressive track record in the Premier League. The Brazilian is not a traditional number nine, but his finishing and his ability to drop deep and drift wide can give Moyes’s team a new look going forward.

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Beto and Barry’s inconsistent performances have forced the Merseyside club to once again look at Gabriel Jesus, having failed to secure his services last summer as well as in January. However, the finances involved complicate matters for them. Not only do they want Arsenal to agree to a cut-price deal, but the Brazilian forward will also have to take a pay cut for the move to go through.