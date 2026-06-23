Everton can sign Folarin Balogun if they pay a “sizeable fee”

Everton are interested in signing 24-year-old United States International Folarin Balogun from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco during the summer transfer window.

Folarin Balogun has been linked with a return to the Premier League after an impressive season with AS Monaco. The former Arsenal prospect contributed towards 24 goals in all competitions, and he could prove to be a very useful addition for Everton.

They are overly dependent on Beto for goals and need more support in the final third. Beto is entering the final year of his contract with Everton, and they need to plan for the future. Also, Thierno Barry scored just eight goals in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign, and Everton need more attacking depth if they want to push for Europe next year.

Balogun knows the Premier League from his time at Arsenal, and he could be tempted to return. He will feel he has unfinished business in English football and will look to make his mark at Everton if the move goes through.

Commenting on Balogun’s future, Pete O’Rourke explained to Football Insider, “Monaco want to keep hold of him and aren’t entertaining letting him leave, but I think there’ll be clubs in the Premier League, and probably overseas as well, who will be looking at Balogun as a potential reinforcement this summer. The Ligue 1 side will be demanding a huge offer for him to even consider selling him as well, as he’s under contract for another two years.”

Can Everton afford Balogun?

Meanwhile, Everton will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. The American striker is an indispensable asset to AS Monaco, and his performances at the World Cup have certainly enhanced his value. The player has scored twice in two World Cup games, and he will look to impress further in the remainder of the tournament.

Everton secured a solid mid-table finish this past season, but they have quality players and should be aiming higher. To compete in Europe, the Toffees will need to plug gaps in the squad this summer. Signing a quality striker should be a priority. If the Merseyside outfit can sign the former Arsenal striker, it would be a step in the right direction for them.