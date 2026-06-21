AS Monaco unwilling to sell Folarin Balogun amid Everton, Atletico Madrid links

Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move away from AS Monaco during the summer transfer window, and he is a target for Everton and Atletico Madrid.

According to a report by Football Insider, Everton are hoping to sign Folarin Balogun, but AS Monaco are unwilling to sanction his departure. The former Arsenal prospect is a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit, and it is no surprise that they want to keep him at Stade Louis II.

The USMNT international has impressed with Monaco, registering 24 goal contributions in the recently concluded campaign. He has been quite impressive in the ongoing World Cup as well. It is no surprise that Everton are looking to sign him.

The Toffees need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. They need to add more goals in the final third, and the USMNT international could be a very handy option for them. Everton have been overly dependent on Beto for goals in recent seasons. They need more competition for places if they want to build a formidable project.

Adding another reliable striker would not only share the goalscoring burden but also add more cutting edge in the final third. The 24-year-old could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League, especially if AS Monaco are prepared to sanction his departure. He might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. Everton have a solid project, and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in England.

Balogun is also a target for Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are monitoring his situation. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Colchoneros want to sign the United States international, but they will face obstacles in their pursuit. Monaco want to keep the player beyond this summer, and any club hoping to sign him might have to make an extraordinary offer to convince them.

The opportunity to play for a club like Atletico Madrid could be exciting for the 24-year-old striker. They are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and he would get to play with top-quality players at the Spanish club. He would also get to work with a world-class manager like Diego Simeone.

Balogun has shown his quality in Ligue 1, and this could be an interesting opportunity for him to take on a new challenge. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to force an exit if Everton or Atletico Madrid come forward with an official offer to sign him.