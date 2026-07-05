Leandro Trossard puts off talks with Besiktas until after the World Cup

Leandro Trossard will delay any final decision on his move to Beşiktaş until after the World Cup, despite the club reaching an agreement in principle with Arsenal over a potential summer transfer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Beşiktaş are preparing to send a delegation to the United States to negotiate personal terms with the Belgian international, who is currently representing his country at the World Cup. However, Trossard intends to postpone any final decision until Belgium’s tournament campaign ends.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Besiktas prepare mission in the US to negotiate personal terms with Leandro Trossard. ✈️ Besiktas have already reached club to club agreement with Arsenal for Trossard. Fee will be €18m plus €2m add-ons, as @gunnerblog. Trossard to make final decision after World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HxZuMrhJ43 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2026

The Turkish giants have already reached a club-to-club agreement with Arsenal worth €20 million, consisting of an initial €18 million fee plus a further €2 million in performance-related add-ons. While the deal between the clubs is effectively in place, the transfer cannot be completed until Trossard agrees to personal terms and formally gives the green light.

Beşiktaş view Trossard as a marquee signing as they continue rebuilding under new manager Vincenzo Italiano. After finishing fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season, the Istanbul club are eager to strengthen their attacking options and believe Trossard’s experience at the highest level would make him an ideal signing.

Trossard has been an important squad player for Arsenal since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023. Last season, the Belgian featured in 50 matches across all competitions, contributing eight goals and 11 assists as Arsenal secured the Premier League title. Though only 21 were starts, his impact from the bench made Trossard a consistent option for Mikel Arteta.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Arsenal appear willing to cash in rather than risk losing the experienced forward for a reduced fee in the future. The proposed transfer would also generate funds that could be reinvested as Arteta looks to refresh his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

For now, though, Trossard’s complete focus remains on international duty. Belgium are still competing at the World Cup, and the winger is determined not to allow transfer negotiations to become a distraction during the tournament.

Discussions are expected to resume immediately after the tournament, with the move on track to complete.