USA vs Belgium: Preview and Prediction.

More than a decade after their unforgettable Round of 16 battle at the 2014 World Cup, the USA and Belgium renew their rivalry with another place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Seattle’s Lumen Field will host what promises to be one of the standout knockout ties, as a youthful American side attempts to end a long winless run against one of Europe’s most experienced tournament teams.

The USA have enjoyed an impressive campaign under Mauricio Pochettino. The Stars and Stripes topped Group D with victories over Paraguay and Australia before suffering a narrow defeat to Turkey after qualification had already been secured. They then overcame Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32 to register their first World Cup knockout victory since reaching the quarter-finals in 2002.

However, that success came at a cost. Leading striker Folarin Balogun scored the opening goal before receiving a second-half red card, leaving Pochettino without one of his most dangerous attacking weapons for this crucial encounter. The American coach will now need others to step forward if his side are to overcome one of the tournament favourites.

Despite Balogun’s suspension, the USA have shown considerable maturity throughout the competition. Christian Pulisic has continued to inspire from wide areas, while Tyler Adams has anchored midfield with authority. At the back, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson have helped establish a defensive platform that has allowed the Americans to compete with technically stronger opponents.

Belgium, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated their remarkable resilience. Rudi Garcia’s side progressed from Group G as winners before producing one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament in the Round of 32. Trailing Senegal 2-0 with only minutes remaining, the Red Devils mounted an extraordinary recovery to win 3-2 after extra time, with captain Youri Tielemans scoring twice before Romelu Lukaku completed the turnaround.

That victory reinforced Belgium’s reputation as one of international football’s most experienced tournament sides. Veterans such as Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku continue to provide world-class quality, while the emergence of younger players has added fresh energy to Garcia’s squad.

History also favours Belgium. The Red Devils defeated the United States after extra time in a memorable Round of 16 contest at Brazil 2014, with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku scoring despite Tim Howard producing a World Cup-record 16 saves. Belgium also cruised to a 5-2 friendly victory over the Americans earlier this year, extending the USA’s winless streak against the Europeans to six matches.

Tactically, this contest should be fascinating. The United States are likely to press aggressively and rely on quick transitions through Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah, while Belgium will look to dominate possession through Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity and Lukaku’s physical presence in the final third.

The absence of Balogun undoubtedly weakens the American attack, and while home support should make this a fiercely competitive contest, Belgium possess the greater experience, depth and proven match-winners to edge another entertaining encounter. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

USA

USA will have to make at least one important attacking change for this Round of 16 clash, with Mauricio Pochettino losing his main centre-forward at a crucial stage of the tournament. The co-hosts are still expected to keep their energetic 4-2-3-1 shape, relying on pressing, quick wide attacks and Christian Pulisic’s creativity in the final third.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Folarin Balogun is suspended after being sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, which is a major blow given his three goals at the tournament. Christian Pulisic missed an earlier group match with a calf issue, but he returned to the starting lineup against Bosnia and Herzegovina and is expected to be available here. USA have no other major confirmed suspension concerns.

Ricardo Pepi is expected to replace Balogun as the central striker, giving the PSV forward a major opportunity on the World Cup stage. Pulisic will remain the main attacking reference point from the left, while Chris Richards will have a key defensive role against Romelu Lukaku and Belgium’s experienced forward line.

USA are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Matt Turner starting in goal. Sergino Dest should operate at right-back, while Chris Richards and Tim Ream are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Antonee Robinson should start at left-back, offering pace on the flank.

In midfield, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are expected to form the double pivot, giving USA energy, ball-winning quality and defensive protection. Timothy Weah should start on the right wing, Malik Tillman is likely to operate as the central attacking midfielder, and Christian Pulisic should play from the left. Ricardo Pepi is expected to lead the line in Balogun’s absence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Turner; Dest, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, McKennie; Weah, Tillman, Pulisic; Pepi

Belgium

Belgium are expected to stick with the experienced core that inspired their dramatic comeback victory over Senegal in the Round of 32. Rudi Garcia is unlikely to make major tactical changes, with the Red Devils expected to rely on their technical quality, midfield control and attacking experience as they bid to reach another World Cup quarter-final.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Belgium have no major injury concerns heading into this knockout clash. There are also no suspension issues, giving Garcia a full-strength squad to choose from. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and captain Youri Tielemans are all available after playing decisive roles in the previous round.

Lukaku is expected to return as Belgium’s focal point in attack after making a decisive impact from the bench against Senegal. Kevin De Bruyne will once again orchestrate play from an advanced midfield role, while Tielemans is expected to partner Hans Vanaken in central midfield after his match-winning performance in the Round of 32.

Belgium are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Timothy Castagne should operate at right-back, while Brandon Mechele and Arthur Theate are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Maxim De Cuyper is likely to continue at left-back, providing width and support in possession.

In midfield, Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken should form the double pivot, combining defensive discipline with progressive passing. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to operate as the central attacking midfielder, with Leandro Trossard starting on the left wing and Jeremy Doku using his pace and dribbling ability from the right. Romelu Lukaku will lead the line as the lone striker, using his physical presence and movement to good effect.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; De Bruyne, Trossard, Doku; Lukaku

Key Stats

USA are through to the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time since 2002 after defeating Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32.

Belgium have reached the World Cup quarter-finals three times previously and are aiming to make the last eight for the third time in the last four editions.

The USA have not beaten Belgium in any competition since their 3-0 victory at the inaugural 1930 FIFA World Cup, with the Red Devils unbeaten in the last six meetings between the nations.

The previous World Cup meeting between these sides came in the 2014 Round of 16, when Belgium won 2-1 after extra time despite Tim Howard making a World Cup-record 16 saves.

Player to Watch

Christian Pulisic

Embed from Getty Images

Christian Pulisic will carry much of the United States’ attacking responsibility against Belgium, especially with leading scorer Folarin Balogun unavailable through suspension. The AC Milan winger returned from a calf injury in the previous round and now has the chance to inspire his country in one of its biggest World Cup knockout matches in more than two decades.

Pulisic’s pace, close control and ability to drive at defenders make him the USA’s most dangerous attacking outlet. Whether cutting inside to create chances or stretching Belgium’s backline on the counterattack, he has the quality to change the course of the game with a single moment of brilliance. If the Stars and Stripes are to upset one of the tournament favourites and reach the quarter-finals, their captain is likely to be at the heart of everything they do going forward.

Prediction

USA 1-2 Belgium

USA should make this a tense and emotional knockout tie, especially with home support behind them, but Folarin Balogun’s suspension removes a major goal threat from Mauricio Pochettino’s attack. Christian Pulisic can still cause Belgium problems, but the Americans may lack a clinical edge in key moments.

Belgium’s experience, Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity and Romelu Lukaku’s presence in the final third should give the Red Devils enough quality to edge another close World Cup meeting. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Rudi Garcia and his charges.