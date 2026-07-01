Arsenal accept Besiktas bid for Leandro Trossard, player yet to give green light

Arsenal and Besiktas have reached an agreement over a deal worth €20 million for 31-year-old Belgian international Leandro Trossard.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sporx, Leandro Trossard is the subject of interest from Besiktas. The Turkish Super Lig giants are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 31-year-old Arsenal utility man.

Per Sporx, the Black Eagles have had a bid worth €20 million accepted by Arsenal. However, the report has revealed that Trossard has yet to give the green light to a move to Besiktas, and he will finalise his decision after Belgium’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes.

Leandro Trossard and his progress at Arsenal

Leandro Trossard has continued being one of the most dependable attackers in the Premier League since joining Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023. While the 31-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the North London club, he has made his mark whenever he has received an opportunity from Mikel Arteta in the last three and a half years. Additionally, his ability to reprise multiple offensive roles has made him a utility man.

Trossard was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 50 outings across all competitions. Trossard’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Besiktas among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Turkish adventure beckons?

Leandro Trossard has been on Besiktas’ wishlist for nearly a year. The continued interest has been understandable, as the struggling Turkish Super Lig giants need productive attackers who can help them bridge the gap to Galatasaray and Fenerbahce and challenge for the league title in the 2026/27 season.

The Belgian international will be an upgrade on the club’s current offensive options, as his pace and productivity will provide a significant boost to the team’s output in the final third. However, Besiktas will not be alone in the battle for Trossard’s signature, with recent reports also linking him with Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle United.

Reports have also suggested that Trossard is welcoming interest from Aston Villa. So, while they have an agreement with Arsenal for a deal worth €20 million, the delay in a potential approval from the Belgian attacker will leave the Turkish Super Lig giants facing a nervous wait for his decision, which will not arrive for a few more days.