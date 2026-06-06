Leandro Trossard ready to leave Arsenal amid Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid links

The list of Leandro Trossard’s suitors continues to grow, with Atletico Madrid joining Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race to sign the Belgian attacker.

Arsenal are considering changes to their frontline, particularly on the left side of the pitch. The futures of Gabriel Martinelli and, more specifically, Leandro Trossard have come under significant doubt. According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are among the Belgian’s suitors, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in the mix.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League and also finished as runners-up in the Champions League. The Gunners had a monumental season in many respects, but Mikel Arteta is ready to make key changes to his attacking setup, with a new left winger reportedly high on the agenda.

The futures of Martinelli and Trossard remain uncertain, with reports suggesting the club are open to considering offers for the Belgian. The experienced attacker once again finished among Arsenal’s most frequently used players, registering 19 goal contributions last season, including a dramatic late winner against West Ham, widely regarded as one of the most crucial goals of their campaign.

Who are interested in Leandro Trossard?

Arsenal are actively exploring the market for a new left winger, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Trossard. Newcastle could view him as a potential replacement for Anthony Gordon, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Unai Emery is keen to add a different attacking profile to his squad, and Trossard’s versatility would be a valuable asset.

Atletico Madrid have also entered the race to sign the Belgian forward, with Diego Simeone reportedly viewing him as a potential replacement for the departing Antoine Griezmann. While Trossard operates differently from the Frenchman, his adaptability under Mikel Arteta, having played across multiple attacking roles, supports the logic behind Atletico’s interest.

What’s next for Leandro Trossard?

Trossard is set to enter the final year of his contract, and Arsenal are unlikely to let him leave cheaply. Alternatively, Arteta may opt to retain the Belgian given his importance to the squad, challenging the notion that he is merely a bit-part player.

The 31-year-old could consider a new challenge after winning the Premier League, but in terms of performance, he remains at his peak. Unless a standout offer arrives, both in transfer fee and wages, Trossard is likely to stay at Arsenal for at least another season.