Arsenal open to selling Leandro Trossard amid Aston Villa, Newcastle United links, Besiktas also keen

Arsenal are reportedly open to exploring a sale of Leandro Trossard as Mikel Arteta plans on bringing in a new left winger.

According to Caught Offside, Leandro Trossard’s suitors could be boosted by the notion that Arsenal could sell the Belgian star. The attacker has been a vital member of Mikel Arteta’s side since his move in 2023, but with Arsenal already looking for a new left winger, the experienced former Brighton star could leave.

Arsenal fans will remember Leandro Trossard for the big goal he scored against West Ham United deep into the title run-in. That goal at the London Stadium is widely considered one of the most important of the season, as the Gunners went on to lift the Premier League trophy.

However, Trossard’s future has been called into question, with the attacker having only a year left on his current deal. Arsenal are already looking for a new starting left winger ahead of the new season, which could open the door for the Belgian to depart, as there are a few clubs within England and abroad interested, as per reports.

Who are interested in Leandro Trossard?

Trossard has made 174 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 34 goals and providing 36 assists across all competitions, while last season, he produced 19 goal contributions across all fronts. While he may not be the most prolific winger around, he is certainly a clutch player. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested, while there is also a suitor from Turkey, where Besikta are keen and considered the strongest contenders as per the report. The Istanbul giants were also keen on the Belgian last summer.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United were also reportedly linked with Marcus Rashford recently, which suggests they are looking to reinforce the left-hand side of their attack. Trossard could be a good option for the short to medium term, which might suit those English sides, particularly Newcastle United, who recently lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Will Arsenal sell Leandro Trossard?

There is a tough call for Arsenal to make when it comes to selling one of their clutch players. Trossard brings experience and suits how Arteta likes to play. However, the Gunners are focused on adding a top-notch left winger in the window and could look to player sales, which might see either the Belgian or Gabriel Martinelli leave.

It is still not clear who they want to bring in for the left-hand side. If they cannot find the right player, they might even consider keeping both forwards. As for Trossard, his contractual situation is also intriguing, and should the Gunners offer him a new deal, it would all but rule out an exit.