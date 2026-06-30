Aston Villa demanding £130 million to sell Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa will only entertain the possibility of selling 23-year-old English international Morgan Rogers if they receive a bid that breaks the British transfer record.

According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Morgan Rogers. The two London giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 23-year-old Aston Villa star.

However, the Daily Telegraph report has revealed that Aston Villa will demand £130 million to part ways with Rogers, and that price will break the British transfer record, currently held by Alexander Isak (£125 million). The update has suggested that the Villans believe he is worth more than Elliot Anderson, who will soon complete his move to Manchester City for £116 million.

Morgan Rogers and his rise at Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers has been one of the most dependable players in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £15 million, including add-ons, in February 2024. The English international has been a mainstay in the final third for the West Midlands club, and his exploits have helped him become a regular for his national side.

Rogers scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 55 outings in the 2025/26 season, maintaining a goal contribution rate of 0.47 per match. The 23-year-old English playmaker’s progress at Aston Villa has stimulated the interest of of multiple high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Rogers move to London soon?

Arsenal’s interest in Morgan Rogers is intriguing given their existing attacking options. The North London outfit signed Eberechi Eze last summer, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz can also reprise central attacking roles. However, Arsenal could deploy Rogers on the left wing, as Gabriel Martinelli has been inconsistent in the last two seasons. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest the Englishman is ready to join the Gunners this summer.

As for Chelsea, the West London club’s attacking midfield position requires depth amid Enzo Fernandez’s persistent links with Real Madrid. While the Englishman will not be a like-for-like replacement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, his productivity in the final third will be a welcome addition to the Chelsea attack.

Meanwhile, with Aston Villa reportedly adamant that a summer exit is not on the cards for Rogers, a deal can only materialise if his prospective suitors break the British transfer record. Villa’s stance is understandable, as having a full-strength squad as they enter the UEFA Champions League campaign will be the catalyst of a successful 2026/27 campaign.