Manchester United preparing formal offer for Vinicius Junior, face Liverpool threat

Manchester United are ready to table an offer worth $137 million to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United are preparing a formal offer worth around $137 million for Vinicius Junior, with Liverpool also emerging as a serious contender for the Real Madrid winger. The Merseyside club and the Red Devils are among the clubs monitoring the Brazilian’s situation closely, with United ready to make a decisive move.

The 25-year-old remains one of Real Madrid’s most important players. While he didn’t have the best of seasons last time out, Vinicius still finished with 22 goals and 14 assists in his 53 outings. He remains an integral part of their plans, but his contract situation has complicated matters.

He has been on fire in the ongoing World Cup with four goals and an assist in his four outings. While Vinicius has been doing wonders on the pitch, he has entered the final year of his contract. Real Madrid would love to extend his contract, but negotiations between both parties have reached a standstill.

Both parties haven’t been able to reach an agreement. Vinicius seeks wages equal to or more than star forward Kylian Mbappe, and Florentino Perez isn’t keen on doing that. Since there is a possibility of losing him for free, the Real Madrid president is now ready to listen to reasonable offers for his number 7.

Premier League duo could battle it out for Vinicius

Manchester United’s interest in Vinicius reflects their ambition to strengthen their attack. The Red Devils are keen to add elite attacking reinforcement and reportedly view the 25-year-old as a statement signing capable of transforming their frontline.

Club officials are believed to be evaluating the deal’s financial feasibility as they are preparing a $137 million offer, which could actually be accepted by Los Blancos. With Marcus Rashford’s future still uncertain, Vinicius could be the next big star. He could address their goal-scoring issues and help them take the next step after a season where they finished 3rd.

However, United are unlikely to have a clear run at the Brazilian international. Liverpool have also emerged as a serious contender, with the Merseyside club continuing to plan for the future and viewing Vinicius as a player who could elevate their attack for years to come.

While he is not a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah, who plays on the right, the Brazilian can certainly replace him in terms of impact. With both English giants looking to strengthen their squads ahead of another demanding campaign, the race for Vinicius could quickly develop into one of the most closely watched transfer sagas of the window.