Barcelona retain Marcus Rashford interest, ready to remain patient

Barcelona may still look to sign 28-year-old English international Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer despite choosing not to triggering the purchase option in the loan deal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing Marcus Rashford, with Manchester United now demanding £40 million to part ways with the out-of-favour attacker. However, while Barcelona’s interest in the 28-year-old has not faded, they only value him at around £25-30 million.

The Marcus Rashford renaissance

Marcus Rashford enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his arrival from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana pushed to sign the Englishman after his exceptional performances for Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, which ultimately facilitated his dream move to Catalonia.

The English winger scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists across 49 outings in all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 93 minutes. However, despite these impressive displays, a permanent transfer to Barcelona remains uncertain. While the Catalan giants want to keep the Manchester United outcast, stalled talks over a deal have opened the door for other interested parties.

Spurs and Villa circle

Tottenham Hotspur will pursue a versatile attacker in the coming weeks, as they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void in the offensive unit. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Rashford, with his burst of pace and goalscoring output, is the ideal candidate to be Son’s successor.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s renewed interest in Marcus Rashford carries tactical merit. The Villans require a top-class wide attacker to reduce their over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third, with Rashford’s pace and directness from the left flank providing an ideal complement to Rogers’s creativity and Watkins’s incisive finishing.

Barcelona’s balancing act

As for Barcelona, Rashford’s wages combined with Manchester United’s erstwhile valuation represented significant financial obstacles to securing a permanent deal. With the price tag rising to £40 million, the issue has exacerbated for the Blaugrana. While Hansi Flick reportedly wants to keep the 28-year-old at Camp Nou, a move may not materialise if the 2025/26 La Liga champions remain reluctant to pursue a permanent deal for United’s desired rate.

Fortunately for Barcelona, widespread reports have suggested that the English international has his heart set on remaining at Camp Nou beyond the summer transfer window. However, with Aston Villa and Tottenham in the picture and the latter offering UEFA Champions League football, Barcelona’s pursuit faces genuine competition for the Englishman’s signature.