Marcus Rashford open to Aston Villa move, prefers Barcelona deal

Out-of-favour Manchester United attacker is open to joining Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, and a call from Unai Emery can change the equation.

According to a report by SPORT, as relayed by Sport Witness, Marcus Rashford is the subject of renewed interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Manchester United misfit.

Aston Villa’s hopes of securing Rashford’s services may be strengthened by Barcelona’s recent reluctance to trigger the €30 million purchase option in their loan agreement with Manchester United, with the clause now expired. The report by SPORT has revealed that Rashford “wouldn’t close the door on the Villans” but remains intent on completing a permanent move to Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford and his resurgence in the last 18 months?

Marcus Rashford enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his arrival from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana pushed to sign the Englishman after his exceptional second-half performance for Aston Villa in 2024/25, ultimately facilitating his dream move to Catalonia.

The English winger scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists across 49 outings in all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 93 minutes, demonstrating sustained quality. However, despite these impressive displays, a permanent transfer remains uncertain. While the Catalan giants want to keep the Manchester United outcast, stalled talks over a deal open the door for other interested parties, particularly Aston Villa.

Will Rashford remain in La Liga beyond this season?

Aston Villa’s renewed interest in Marcus Rashford makes tactical sense. The Villans retain fond memories of his loan spell and require a top-class wide attacker to reduce their over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. The Englishman’s return to Villa Park can transform Villa’s attack, with his pace and directness from the left flank providing an ideal complement to Rogers’s creativity and Watkins’s incisive finishing.

As for Barcelona, Rashford’s wages combined with Manchester United’s erstwhile €30 million valuation represent significant financial obstacles to securing a permanent deal. While Hansi Flick reportedly wants to keep the 28-year-old at Camp Nou, a move may not materialise if the 2025/26 La Liga champions remain reluctant to pursue a permanent deal.

Fortunately for Barcelona, the report by SPORT has suggested that the English international has his heart set on remaining at Camp Nou beyond the summer transfer window. However, with Aston Villa still in the picture and offering UEFA Champions League football, the switch is an appealing prospect.