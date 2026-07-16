Michael Olise wants Real Madrid move this summer

Bayern Munich playmaker Michael Olise is keen on joining Real Madrid this summer, though a deal will not be straightforward.

According to an update by French journalist Santi Aouna, Michael Olise is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window as they prepare for Jose Mourinho’s second debut season as head coach.

Per Santi Aouna, the Frenchman views Real Madrid as the perfect club “to continue his progression” after his impressive Bayern Munich stint. However, the Bavarian giants have no interest in cashing in on Olise, even though Real Madrid will look to “pull off a record transfer” in the coming weeks.

Michael Olise and his time at Bayern Munich so far

Michael Olise has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in July 2024. The 24-year-old was among the most promising attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the Allianz Arena, and he has made significant progress in the last two seasons. He also reached the pinnacle of his career thus far by winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year award last season.

The French international has been the creative force for Bayern Munich in the final third, and he enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists in 52 outings across all competitions. Olise has also been exceptional at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, amassing a tournament-high five assists thus far, though he could not help France reach the final.

What next for Olise?

While Michael Olise has been impressive at the World Cup, speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club level has been growing like wildfire. Several high-profile clubs are vying for his signature, with Real Madrid among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Real Madrid’s long-standing interest makes sense, as Jose Mourinho’s team needs an injection of creativity. Additionally, with Rodrygo Goes unavailable for the time being due to a long-term knee injury, the right-wing berth is vacant, making Olise an attractive target.

The Frenchman already shares a remarkable chemistry with Kylian Mbappe, and his addition to the squad can transform Real Madrid’s attack into a force of nature. However, with Bayern Munich unwilling to entertain bids for the former Crystal Palace star, a summer deal remains a distant dream despite the player’s eagerness to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.