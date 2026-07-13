Manchester City set to hold talks with Omar Marmoush amid Newcastle United, Tottenham links

Omar Marmoush’s future at Manchester City is in doubt, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United both monitoring the Egyptian attacker ahead of crunch talks with his club. According to TEAMtalk, the discussions between City and Marmoush’s camp are expected to determine whether he remains at the Etihad Stadium or explores opportunities elsewhere after an inconsistent season in Manchester.

Marmoush arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 in a deal worth close to £60 million and made an encouraging start to life in England. However, his role gradually diminished under Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old registered only eight Premier League starts, spending much of the season on the bench despite showing flashes of his quality whenever called upon (8 goals, 3 assists).

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Marmoush is seeking clarity over his position in the Italian manager’s long-term plans and wants assurance on the amount of game time he can expect during the 2026/27 season.

The upcoming meeting is expected to be decisive. If Maresca assures the Egyptian international that he will play an important role, Marmoush is prepared to stay at City and compete for a regular starting place. However, if regular opportunities still appear limited, his representatives are ready to consider the growing interest from other clubs.

Premier League duo could battle it out for Marmoush

Tottenham are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation as they continue searching for attacking reinforcements. The North London side value Marmoush’s versatility, with the forward capable of operating as a central striker, second striker or on either wing. He could provide competition on the flanks and rival injury-prone striker Dominic Solanke for a place in the starting XI.

Newcastle United have also made enquiries about Marmoush. The Magpies are well positioned financially following the sale of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, giving them the flexibility to pursue new signings. Eddie Howe’s side are also keen to improve their attack after Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa failed to deliver the expected impact last season. He could also help them cope with Gordon’s departure.

Marmoush’s ability to fill multiple attacking roles makes him an attractive option for both Premier League clubs. The outcome of Marmoush’s meeting with Maresca will determine whether he remains at City or becomes available to rivals.