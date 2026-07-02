Sandro Tonali set to join Tottenham as deal agreed

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £100 million, including add-ons.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester City were also keen on signing Sandro Tonali, but they were unwilling to meet Newcastle United’s asking price of £100 million to seal a summer deal. While Tottenham’s opening bid worth £75 million fell short, they have struck an agreement on a package which includes a base fee worth £92.5 million and £7.5 million in add-ons to match Newcastle’s valuation.

Sandro Tonali and his time at Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million in July 2023. While the 26-year-old missed most of his debut season due to a betting ban, he has been a consistent performer for the Tyneside outfit, making his mark whenever he has been fit and available.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 10 assists. However, the Italian midfielder’s time at St. James’ Park is ending, with a move across the Premier League on the cusp of completion.

Time for a new Premier League adventure

Tottenham Hotspur wanted pursue multiple midfielders this summer, as Yves Bissouma has left as a free agent. Additionally, Lucas Bergvall is reportedly pushing for a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So, while Mateus Fernandes is on the verge of arriving from West Ham United, Spurs needed another midfielder, with Tonali being the next midfield addition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Sandro Tonali made sense, even though Mikel Arteta has a stacked midfield unit. Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and the North London club should look for a younger midfielder who can allow Arteta to rotate efficiently with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. Tonali’s creativity from open play and set-pieces added to his appeal for Arsenal.

As for Manchester City, they may pursue another midfielder this summer, even though Elliot Anderson is closing in on arriving from Nottingham Forest. Rodri has not been at his best since returning from a long-term knee injury, while Bernardo Silva has left as a free agent. Additionally, Nico Gonzalez is in a frustrating situation due to a lack of regular game time.

However, with Arsenal and Manchester City deterred by Newcastle United’s asking price, Tottenham have duly pounced. Tonali will join Fernandes as part of the North London club’s mind-boggling rebuild, and per TEAMtalk, he will sign a five-year contract with £275,000-a-week wages.