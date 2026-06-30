Manchester City line up €110 million move for Sandro Tonali

Manchester City will look to sign 26-year-old Italian international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a big-money deal this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Sandro Tonali is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Newcastle United star.

Per MARCA, the Premier League giants are ready to submit a bid worth €110 million to convince Newcastle United to part ways with the former AC Milan midfielder. With that bid, they will hope to beat Tottenham Hotspur, with recent reports revealing Tottenham Hotspur’s optimism in the battle for his signature.

Sandro Tonali and his time at Newcastle United so far

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth €60 million in July 2023. While the 26-year-old missed several months due to a betting ban, he has been consistent whenever he has been fit and available.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while contributing 10 goals and 10 assists. However, the Italian international faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, and he may secure a summer move away from the club. Manchester City will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester City’s interest in Sandro Tonali is somewhat surprising. Enzo Maresca already has a stacked midfield unit in his squad. Nico Gonzalez faces an uncertain future after featuring sporadically under Pep Guardiola. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Rodri with a move away from the Etihad.

With Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City as a free agent, City can perhaps do with two new midfielders, making Tonali an option worth considering. A bid worth €110 million may be enough to sign the Newcastle United midfielder, as recent reports have suggested the Tyneside club will demand a fee in that region.

Also Read: Manchester City under Enzo Maresca: A new era after Guardiola

However, widespread reports have suggested that Tonali is committed to joining Tottenham Hotspur, though City will have the leverage of offering UEFA Champions League football and the prospect of winning trophies every season, which can turn any player’s head.