Sandro Tonali has committed to Tottenham transfer

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is determined to join Tottenham this summer, despite strong interest from Manchester City.

Sandro Tonali has reportedly committed to a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to fresh reports from TuttoAtalanta suggesting the Newcastle United midfielder has already decided on North London. Tottenham have leapfrogged Manchester City, as the Italian international is determined to honour his words to Roberto De Zerbi.

City have been heavily linked with the Newcastle star in recent months as they look to add more quality to their midfield following Bernardo Silva‘s departure and Rodri’s recent fitness concerns, but the latest developments indicate Spurs have secured a crucial advantage in the battle.

He has effectively chosen Tottenham as his preferred destination and is pushing hard to make it happen. While City do have the financial strength to cause problems, the 26-year-old midfielder is believed to be convinced by the project being put together in North London and is open to becoming a key figure under Roberto De Zerbi. He is pushing the Magpies to accept Spurs’ offer.

Tonali to snub rival clubs to join Spurs?

De Zerbi has managed to convince Tonali to snub other top clubs to join him. His technical quality, tactical intelligence and ability to dictate the tempo of matches make him a natural fit for City’s possession-based system. However, despite their interest, Tottenham appear to have gained a decisive edge.

His preference is now firmly aligned with a move to Spurs, leaving the Manchester-based giants with an uphill battle if they decide to pursue him aggressively in the coming weeks.

The situation is particularly notable given his importance to Newcastle United. Since arriving from AC Milan, he has become one of the club’s most influential performers and a cornerstone of Eddie Howe’s midfield setup. Newcastle remain reluctant to sanction his departure and will demand a substantial fee before considering any offers.

That stance has not discouraged Tottenham, who are eager to make a statement in the transfer market. The North London club are determined to bridge the gap to the Premier League’s elite and views him as a player capable of transforming their midfield. He will certainly be a massive upgrade on the majority of the options they currently have.

The reported commitment from the player could prove crucial as negotiations develop. While Newcastle still hold the strongest position due to his contract, having the player’s preference on their side gives Tottenham a valuable advantage over rival suitors.