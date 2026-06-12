Bernardo Silva set to join Real Madrid as deal agreed

Departing Manchester City skipper Bernardo Silva is on the verge of joining Real Madrid in a Bosman move this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bernardo Silva has agreed to join a two-year contract at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos also reserving the option of an additional year. Jose Mourinho has been the driving force behind the Spanish club’s move for the Manchester City playmaker, and he quickly said yes to the new project at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The news first broke on Thursday night, and Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas revealed that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also submitted offers to the experienced midfielder. However, he is on course to complete a Bosman move to Real Madrid.

How did Bernardo Silva fare at Manchester City?

Bernardo Silva has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from AS Monaco in a deal worth £43 million in July 2017. The 31-year-old initially was slow off the blocks but eventually became one of Pep Guardiola’s go-to players at the Etihad.

The Portuguese international made over 450 appearances for Manchester City while chipping in with 76 goals and 77 assists, establishing a proven track record in playmaking and tactical versatility. However, the veteran playmaker has played his final game for the Premier League club and will depart as a free agent in the coming weeks. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

La Liga adventure beckoning?

Recent reports have linked Bernardo Silva with Atletico Madrid, suggesting they were increasingly hopeful of landing the departing Manchester City skipper. The Colchoneros have been keen on bolstering their midfield unit, as Koke is approaching the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Bernardo Silva made sense. Hansi Flick wants additional creative support in the midfield unit to alleviate the playmaking load on Pedri. Recent reports claimed that the Portuguese international snubbed several clubs to agree to join Barcelona. However, a move to Camp Nou will not materialise.

As for Real Madrid, the Merengues have struggled for progression from the middle of the park since Luka Modric and Toni Kroos called time on their legendary stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. Silva addresses Real Madrid’s midfield void left by those departures, offering short-term creativity and multi-positional flexibility. His proven record in playmaking and tactical intelligence makes him a sharp fit for Mourinho’s system.

Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Jose Mourinho wants his compatriot at Real Madrid. The new Real Madrid head coach is set to get his wish, forcing Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to look elsewhere for a new midfielder of that profile.