Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has left Manchester City as a free agent, and he has been linked with a move to Spain in recent weeks.

Bernardo Silva has reportedly been linked with Barcelona in recent months, but a report from Spanish outlet AS has claimed that Real Madrid may now be interested in signing him.

Silva has also been linked with Atletico Madrid as well in recent weeks. Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign the Portuguese international playmaker, and it will be interesting to see if Los Blancos can beat Barcelona to his signature.

There is no doubt that Silva is a top-class player, and he has shown that with club and country. The star has helped Manchester City win every single trophy at the club level since arriving from AS Monaco in a £43 million deal nearly nine years ago. He is undoubtedly one of the best playmakers in the history of the English club.

The 31-year-old has the quality to succeed in any league, and he could be an asset for Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Madrid endured a disappointing 2025/26 season by their standards, and they will look to bounce back strongly and fight for the league title once again.

Bernardo Silva would improve both teams

Signing the Portuguese international in a Bosman move could be a masterstroke. The experienced playmaker can operate anywhere across the midfield, and he will add control, composure, flair, vision, and passing to the team.

He knows what it takes to play for a big club and fight for trophies regularly and could be the ideal fit for Jose Mourinho’s team. Additionally, Silva can help fill the void left by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in recent years.

On the other hand, Barcelona are looking to add more depth to the team. They have won the league title in consecutive seasons and will look to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League next term. The Blaugrana need more quality and experience in the team to win the European competition, so someone like Silva could be ideal for them.

The Portuguese international has shown his quality in France and England. This could be the right time for him to take on another challenge in a top-five league. A move to Spain would be exciting for him. The former Manchester City skipper has the technical attributes to thrive in La Liga, and the opportunity to play for clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona will be hard for him to turn down.