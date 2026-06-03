Bernardo Silva snubs six clubs to approve Barcelona move

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Barcelona after snubbing several clubs to commit to a Bosman move to Catalonia.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bernardo Silva is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The newly-crowned La Liga champions are eager to reinfoce their offensive unit by securing the services of a versatile playmaker in the summer transfer window, and they are closing in on signing the 31-year-old Manchester City veteran.

The TEAMtalk report has revealed that the Manchester City skipper will sign a two-year contract when he joins Barcelona, recouping £133,000-a-week wages. Silva has snubbed six clubs (AS Monaco, FC Porto, SL Benfica, Sporting CP, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid) to commit his future to the Blaugrana, while MLS and Saudi Pro League outfits have failed to convince him to leave Europe.

Bernardo Silva and his Manchester City legacy

Bernardo Silva has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from AS Monaco in a deal worth £43 million in July 2017. The 31-year-old initially had to earn his stripes under Pep Guardiola but has gradually developed into a trusted player over subsequent seasons, eventually donning the armband for the club’s senior side.

The Portuguese international has made over 450 appearances thus far for Manchester City while chipping in with 76 goals and 77 assists. However, the veteran playmaker has played his final game for the Premier League club and will depart as a free agent in the coming weeks. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Recent reports have linked Bernardo Silva with Atletico Madrid, Serie A heavyweights, and other European clubs. However, they have fallen behind Barcelona in the battle for his signature, with the Blaugrana convincing the veteran playmaker to move to Camp Nou. The Catalan giants hold a long-standing interest in Silva, having pursued him in recent summer transfer windows.

The continued interest makes sense, as Hansi Flick wants additional creative support in central midfield to alleviate the playmaking load on Pedri. Additionally, Silva’s combativeness will add a new facet to Barcelona’s game play out of possession. Recent reports have claimed that Flick wants the Catalan giants to sign the player ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 31-year-old Portuguese international has been keen on joining Barcelona for an extended period. The TEAMtalk update therefore aligns with Silva’s long-standing desire to join Barcelona. His trophy-winning experience and versatility should provide Flick tactical flexibility and leadership. Meanwhile, Barcelona will reserve a one-year option on the £133,000-a-week deal that the Portuguese international signs this summer.