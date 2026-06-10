Atletico Madrid increasingly optimistic of signing Bernardo Silva

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are keen on signing 31-year-old Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva in a Bosman move this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, while the three biggest La Liga clubs are interested in Bernardo Silva, the departing Manchester City skipper harbours doubts about his potential role at Barcelona. That hesitation has generated renewed confidence at Atletico Madrid. According to the TEAMtalk report, Real Madrid could still launch a dramatic late move in the coming weeks.

Bernardo Silva and his Manchester City lore

Bernardo Silva has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from AS Monaco in a deal worth £43 million in July 2017. The 31-year-old initially had to bide his time before becoming a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad.

The Portuguese international has made over 450 appearances for Manchester City while chipping in with 76 goals and 77 assists. However, the veteran playmaker has played his final game for the Premier League club and will depart as a free agent in the coming weeks. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

La Liga adventure beckoning?

Recent reports have linked Bernardo Silva with Atletico Madrid, and the latest update has revealed that they are increasingly hopeful of landing the veteran playmaker. The Colchoneros are keen on bolstering their midfield unit, as Koke is approaching the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Bernardo Silva makes sense. Hansi Flick wants additional creative support in central midfield to alleviate the playmaking load on Pedri. Recent reports have claimed that the Portuguese international has snubbed several clubs to agree to join Barcelona. However, amid doubts emerging over a possible deal, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are in contention.

Speaking of Real Madrid, the Merengues have struggled for progression from the middle of the park since Luka Modric and Toni Kroos called time on their legendary stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. Silva has thus emerged as a viable target, as he can be a short-term solution for that issue. His ability to reprise multiple midfield and attacking roles adding to his appeal.

Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Jose Mourinho wants his compatriot at Real Madrid. Barcelona retain leverage from their earlier agreement with Silva, though they must now convince him of a clear role at Camp Nou However, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid now have a window of opportunity to secure his services.