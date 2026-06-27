Tottenham prioritising summer move for Sandro Tonali, view Mateus Fernandes as backup target

Tottenham prefer Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali over Manchester United target Mateus Fernandes for Robert De Zerbi’s midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur are prioritising a summer move for Sandro Tonali, with journalist Mick Ruby suggesting the North London club view Mateus Fernandes as an alternative midfield target. Their stance on Fernandes is a massive boost for Manchester United, who are keen on signing the West Ham United star to revamp their midfield.

Spurs are focusing their efforts on landing Tonali from Newcastle United, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to add the Italian international to his squad. Tottenham have assessed the 26-year-old midfielder, who has emerged as one of the most highly rated central midfielders in the Premier League since arriving from AC Milan.

Newcastle United are reluctant to part ways with Tonali, who was involved in 53 matches and contributed towards 10 goals last season. Newcastle United value Tonali at approximately £100 million, a figure that underscores their determination to retain one of their most influential players.

Nevertheless, Spurs remain interested and are expected to step up their efforts in the near future. He has a great relationship with De Zerbi, which is one of the reasons why Tonali seems keen on the move. His agent, Beppe Riso, is working hard behind the scenes to get a deal over the line.

Manchester United’s chances to sign Fernandes boosted

Mateus Fernandes has attracted interest from both Tottenham and Manchester United. While Spurs are keen on his signature, they consider the West Ham star a backup option. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been working on a deal for weeks, with personal terms reportedly already discussed.

They consider the 21-year-old an ideal option to help revamp their midfield following the departure of Casemiro. While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, he can take up any role in the centre of the park. He will give them a great work rate, as well as creativity from deeper positions. He finished the 2025/26 season with eight goal contributions in his 38 outings for the Hammers.

For Tottenham, much will depend on whether they can convince Newcastle to soften their stance on Tonali. De Zerbi is believed to view the Italian as the ideal midfield leader for his project, and he will certainly be a massive upgrade on the majority of their current options. Spurs are prepared to test Newcastle’s resolve despite the club’s lofty valuation.

If a deal proves impossible, Fernandes remains firmly on the shortlist. Meanwhile, United can now advance negotiations for Fernandes without the same competitive pressure from Tottenham, as the summer window gathers momentum.