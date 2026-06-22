Newcastle United hoping to keep Sandro Tonali with £100 million price tag as Tottenham prepare fresh bid

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have already had an offer turned down for Sandro Tonali. Reputed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has now revealed that the North London outfit are preparing a fresh offer to sign the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, as per an update by Football Insider, Newcastle United would be prepared to sell the Italian international this summer, but they would demand a £100 million fee. They have set this asking price in the hopes of detering his prospective suitors.

Tonali has been outstanding in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United, and there is no doubt he is good enough to play for the country’s big clubs. He could be an asset for Tottenham. He will help them improve defensively and allow the attacking players to operate more freely.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Tottenham have an exciting team and a quality manager. Tonali will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Can Tottenham afford the asking price for Tonali?

However, Newcastle United’s asking price is quite high, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay up as talks between the two clubs ramp up. The North London outfit will need to improve multiple areas of the squad this summer, and spending £100 million on a single player could prove difficult. They will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable fee.

The Lilywhites have finished 17th in the Premier League over the last two seasons. They will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order to compete with top clubs. Someone like Tonali could make a big difference for them. Even though the asking price might seem reasonable right now, the 26-year-old might be able to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

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It remains to be seen how much Tottenham offer when they return with an improved proposal. They will be hoping to get the deal done. Meanwhile, the Italian international will look to sort out his future quickly so he can focus on his football.