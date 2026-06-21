Tottenham holding fresh talks to sign Sandro Tonali, learn price

Tottenham are keen to wrap up a deal for Sandro Tonali at the earliest, as talks continue amid negotiations with Newcastle United to find an agreement.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are not leaving the table in the Sandro Tonali race as they hold fresh talks with Newcastle United. Roberto De Zerbi considers the Italian as a key addition to his team, as Spurs have already seen a bid rejected earlier, and they are hoping to reduce his £100 million asking price.

Tottenham are moving aggressively in the market to secure their top targets. Following a raft of defensive additions, including an agreement with Brighton for Jan Paul van Hecke, the north London outfit are now moving towards securing key midfield targets.

Sandro Tonali is a name high on their wish list, as Spurs have already seen a bid rejected by Newcastle United, with reports stating the figure to be £80 million. Fabrizio Romano on X confirmed the rejected bid, but reported it to be £75 million, while Newcastle United are holding out for £100 million for their star midfielder.

Tottenham to negotiate the Tonali price down?

Tottenham are holding talks with Newcastle United in a bid to reduce their asking price for Tonali and are widely expected to table a fresh offer for the Italian. Spurs want to wrap up the deal quickly as several high-profile clubs show big interest.

Spurs are hoping to keep talks going with Newcastle United and meet them somewhere in the middle between their rejected bid and the £100 million asking price. The 26-year-old Newcastle star is seen as a vital addition by manager Roberto De Zerbi, while the Magpies would prefer to wait for other approaches in a bid to get their asking price.

Newcastle United are certainly anticipating approaches for Tonali, amid interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. The former have been interested in adding the Italian irrespective of their chances with Elliot Anderson, with new manager Enzo Maresca probably seeking both in the window.

Tottenham’s midfield plans

Tonali is certainly their top midfield target, and they are also confident of signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Adding both of those names will be a big statement of intent from Spurs ahead of the new season, where their primary objective is to get back into the top four.

It remains to be seen whether they are able to convince Newcastle United and West Ham over the two players, as both carry hefty asking prices. As for Tonali, the club have been in touch with the player’s camp, but there’s no indication of an agreement on personal terms, which leaves the door open for suitors like Arsenal or Manchester City to swoop in late.