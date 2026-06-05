Manchester City view Sandro Tonali as Elliot Anderson alternative, face Arsenal battle

Manchester City are looking to add a quality defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window, and they are interested in Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, while Elliot Anderson is Manchester City’s top target, they could turn their attention towards Sandro Tonali if they fail to sign the England international.

The 26-year-old Italian international has been outstanding for Newcastle United, and he could prove to be an excellent option for Manchester City. He will help protect the defensive unit and break down the opposition’s attacking moves in the middle of the park.

The opportunity to play for Manchester City will be exciting for the player as well. It will be a major step up in his career, and he would get to fight for major trophies with Manchester City. The Citizens will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season.

Newcastle United endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign, and it may prove difficult for them to keep their best players. Someone like Tonali will want to move on and compete at the highest level. He will feel that he has outgrown the Tyneside outfit amid their fluctuating fortunes.

He has been linked with multiple English clubs, including Arsenal. The Gunners could use an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who has struggled for regular opportunities since arriving from Brentford last summer. The 26-year-old Newcastle United mainstay could prove to be an excellent addition.

Will Newcastle United sell Tonali?

Newcastle United will not want to lose a key player like Tonali. They are looking to build a formidable team capable of competing in the UEFA Champions League regularly and pushing for domestic trophies. However, the lure of playing for a stable club make Tonali’s retention a tall order.

Additionally, both Manchester City and Arsenal have the financial muscle to offer a premium for the Italian midfielder. Convincing the player will not be difficult for them either. He could be tempted to seek greener pastures this summer.

Meanwhile, Anderson has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest, and he deserves to compete at a high level. The opportunity to play for Manchester City will be hard to turn down for him, and the Englishman reportedly has an agreement on personal terms with Manchester City.

However, Nottingham Forest can be difficult to negotiate with, and they have already rejected City’s opening bid. The Tricky Trees made it extremely difficult for Tottenham to sign Morgan Gibbs-White last summer, and they will not want to let Anderson leave the club easily. However, City are reportedly preparing a fresh bid to sign the 23-year-old, and the transfer saga will continue in the coming weeks.