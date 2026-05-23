Elliot Anderson agrees personal terms with Manchester City

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is closing in on joining Manchester City, with Manchester United falling behind in the race to sign him.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Elliot Anderson has reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City on personal terms, and a summer move to the Etihad is on the cards. With a significant turning point now behind them, the Citizens are accelerating their move for the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest mainstay.

TEAMtalk’s update has diminished Manchester United’s prospects, as the Red Devils have also been working on a deal to sign the Englishman. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will demand a premium to part ways with Anderson, as they want him to become the most expensive English player.

Elliot Anderson and his soaring stock

Elliot Anderson has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in a deal worth £35 million in July 2024. While the departure from St. James’ Park was disappointing, the 23-year-old has not looked back after arriving at the City Ground, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. The English midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed in the last two years, with several high-profile clubs setting their sights on him. Manchester City and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United’s interest in Elliot Anderson makes logical sense. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro has played his final game for the club and will depart from Old Trafford as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago. So, Anderson has become a top target for Manchester United as they look for a top-notch holding midfielder.

As for Manchester City, Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his growing links with Real Madrid. Additionally, the Spanish international has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months, and those problems have impacted his performance. So, Manchester City must dip into the market for a holding midfielder, with Anderson being an option worth considering.

However, with Anderson’s reported preference for Manchester City, the club are now accelerating negotiations toward a summer move. Manchester United must pursue alternative targets to address their holding-midfield vacancy, even if they work on turning the English international’s head in the coming weeks.