Manchester United set to hold formal talks to sign Elliot Anderson.

Manchester United are accelerating plans for a major midfield rebuild ahead of one of the summer’s fiercest transfer battles.

Manchester United are preparing to open formal discussions with Nottingham Forest over a move for Elliot Anderson as they begin reshaping their midfield options ahead of next season. The England international has emerged as a leading target at Old Trafford, although any move is expected to be complicated by serious competition from Manchester City.

United’s interest comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding several midfield players currently at the club. Casemiro is set to depart, while Manuel Ugarte’s future is under scrutiny as the club look to overhaul the balance and profile of the squad.

A report by Give Me Sport has suggested that Michael Carrick is eager to add at least two midfielders this summer, with Anderson viewed internally as the standout option. Nottingham Forest are under no immediate pressure to sell after securing Premier League survival, and owner Evangelos Marinakis is expected to demand a huge fee for the 23-year-old.

Figures exceeding £100 million are already being discussed, particularly with both Manchester clubs pushing strongly behind the scenes.

Elliot Anderson fits Manchester United’s midfield rebuild better than most alternatives

Manchester United’s midfield has often looked structurally disconnected in transition-heavy matches, particularly when forced to defend large spaces after losing possession. The English international would immediately improve several of those issues. He is comfortable receiving under pressure, carries the ball progressively through midfield zones, and possesses the athletic capacity to sustain aggressive pressing phases.

Unlike some of United’s current midfielders, he combines defensive work rate with the ability to dictate tempo through shorter passing sequences rather than relying purely on vertical transitions. The youngster’s tactical flexibility is another major factor as he can operate as an advanced number eight, a deeper controller, or even in wider midfield rotations during build-up phases.

That versatility would allow Manchester United to construct a more fluid midfield structure depending on opposition and game state. For City, the attraction is different as Pep Guardiola values midfielders capable of manipulating positional spaces and maintaining circulation under pressure, areas where Anderson has developed considerably at Forest. Whether his previous affiliation with the Etihad will swing the race in their favour remains to be seen.

Is Elliot Anderson worthy of a £100 million investment?

The valuation feels enormous, but the market for elite midfielders has shifted dramatically in recent years. Anderson is entering his prime, understands Premier League football, and offers tactical qualities many top clubs desperately seek.

The bigger question is whether Manchester United can provide the stable football environment needed for his development. Right now, City still appear the more convincing sporting project, but United’s renewed urgency suggests they know this could become a defining transfer battle.