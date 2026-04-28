Manchester United demanding £35-40 million to sell Manuel Ugarte

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Juventus will have to fork out £35-40 million to sign Manchester United flop Manuel Ugarte.

Manuel Ugarte’s big-money move to Manchester United hasn’t worked out, and he looks set to part ways with the Manchester-based club this summer. According to a report from SportsBoom, the Red Devils are ready to sanction his departure, but want around £35-40 million to offload the South American defensive midfielder.

After making a name for himself at Sporting CP, Ugarte had a short season-long stint at PSG before joining Manchester United in the summer of 2024. While they handed him a long-term deal and were hoping for him to become one of their mainstays moving forward, the 25-year-old has failed to get going at his new club.

He was hoping Michael Carrick’s arrival would give him another chance to secure a prominent role in the team. However, things haven’t gone according to plan, and Ugarte now looks set to leave the club in the summer. Having been on the pitch for just over 1,000 minutes in 24 outings, the South American midfielder is frustrated by his role in the team.

The 25-year-old is ready to make a move away, and a number of top clubs are after his signature. Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Juventus are all keeping tabs on the youngster. United want to freshen things up in their midfield. With Casemiro leaving, they are also looking to get Ugarte off their books, allowing them to move freely in the market.

While he could still be included in their plans, the board is ready to listen to offers and would happily sanction his departure for £35-40 million. The asking price might be lower than what they paid to sign him, but it will surely help them comply with financial sustainability rules.

His contract at Old Trafford runs until 2029, but it seems he is ready to move on. He has been extensively linked with a move back to Italy, and Juventus have emerged as front-runners for his services.

European giants are after Ugarte

The report suggests the Turin-based outfit’s sporting director has already established contact with the player’s camp, as they look to beat the competition. Juventus will have to rival Aston Villa and Newcastle to get their hands on the Uruguayan midfielder.

Aston Villa seek more quality in the centre of the park. They want to better control the tempo of games and believe Ugarte could help their cause. While he might not be the best ball-playing defensive midfielder, he certainly has the qualities to succeed in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are amongst the most serious suitors for the 25-year-old. They see him as the perfect shield in front of their backline. Amidst uncertainty around Sandro Tonali’s future, Ugarte could prove to be a very valuable addition to their setup.

With three top clubs after him, it will be interesting to see if any of them is willing to meet United’s demands to sign him. The Red Devils would surely want him off their books, as he earns a massive £120,000-a-week in wages. Ugarte and Casemiro’s departure will free up a lot of space on their wage bill, helping the club operate better in midfield.