Manchester City prepare very important offer for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City could make an important offer to tempt Elliot Anderson ahead of rivals as the race heats up.

Elliot Anderson is a name high on the list of multiple top clubs in the Premier League, as Manchester City formulate a plan to get ahead of the competition. As per Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola’s side are prepared to make an important offer both on the financial and sporting side to the midfielder in an attempt to lure him further away from rivals like Manchester United.

Elliot Anderson has had an outstanding season and he could be one of the big reasons why Nottingham Forest might end up avoiding relegation. The former Newcastle United homegrown star is now one of the best in his midfield role, and could be a huge transfer target for the big clubs in the league.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been named as suitors, and so are the Manchester clubs. In fact, it appears the big race is between Manchester United and Manchester City ahead of the summer, as Anderson is likely to be sold for a huge figure, with Nottingham Forest keen to demand big.

Manchester City are ramping up their efforts to land Anderson, and now they are prepared to make an important offer on the player side. This proposal could be significant enough on the financial and sporting side of things, as it could also signal how they plan on using the England international in the team ahead of next season.

Manchester City are looking for a new midfielder as Bernardo Silva is set to call time on his career at the Etihad, which would leave a massive gap. Anderson is seen as an ideal target in that regard, and with Manchester City eager to make an offer on the player side, they have not yet begun discussions with Nottingham Forest over a move.

Elliot Anderson to Manchester City?

At the moment, the idea from Manchester City is to get ahead of the competition and convince the player of a move to the Etihad. More importantly, they are keen on beating rivals Manchester United for the England international’s signature, as the Red Devils are ready to ramp up their own efforts.

Overall, Anderson is widely expected to leave the club in the summer, with the race only set to intensify from here on. Despite Manchester City being eager to advance, Manchester United are very much in the running — and probably others — as all eyes will be on Forest and their asking price for their star midfielder.