Arsenal, Manchester City hold preliminary talks with Sandro Tonali

Arsenal and Manchester City are working to beat Manchester United in the race to sign 26-year-old Italian international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester City have held initial talks to sign Sandro Tonali. The Newcastle United mainstay is also a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, while Jose Mourinho may push for a deal once he joins Real Madrid. However, the 26-year-old is eager to return to journey despite the effort from Premier League suitors.

Sandro Tonali and his progress at Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million in July 2023. Despite missing several months due to a betting ban, the player has been consistent, making his mark whenever he has been fit and available.

Tonali has been exceptional in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with three goals and seven assists in 53 appearances thus far. However, the Italian midfielder’s future at Newcastle United is uncertain, as widespread reports have suggested that his entourage is ready to engineer a summer exit. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Can a Premier League club sign Tonali this summer?

Manchester United will pursue a midfielder this summer, as Casemiro has played his final game for the club. While Kobbie Mainoo has resurrected his fortunes, Michael Carrick needs a long-term central defensive partner for the English international. Tonali has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports claiming that Manchester United are confident of landing him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Sandro Tonali is somewhat baffling, as Mikel Arteta has a stacked midfield unit in his squad. However, Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and the North London club should look for a younger midfielder who can allow Arteta to efficiently rotate with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. Additionally, Tonali’s creativity from open play and set-pieces adds to his appeal for Arsenal.

As for Manchester City, they may dip into the market for a holding midfielder this summer, as Rodri has not been the same since returning from a long-term knee injury. Additionally, Nico Gonzalez has had limited playing time under Pep Guardiola, despite his proven consistency since arriving from FC Porto.

With Arsenal and Manchester City initiating their move to sign the Italian international, they may fancy their prospects. However, Tonali’s desire to return to Italy creates a stumbling block, and Newcastle United will likely demand a premium to sell him to a Premier League club, with recent reports suggesting a price tag of £80-100 million.