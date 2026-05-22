Manchester United optimistic of landing Sandro Tonali and Ederson

Manchester United are growing in optimism about landing a key midfield duo this summer, including a Serie A midfielder.

Manchester United are prioritising a midfield revamp amid links to numerous names in the market. The Red Devils are targeting multiple additions in the upcoming window, as Gianluca Di Marzio insists the club are optimistic about landing Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Atalanta’s Ederson.

Manchester United are bracing for new midfield arrivals in the summer, as several names are being targeted with the window fast approaching. With Casemiro departing and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, the Red Devils are short in both numbers and quality in midfield, and are already optimistic about two key names in the market.

Manchester United are optimistic about Atalanta star Ederson as well as Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. The latter has been a target for a few months now following reports that the Italian international is ready for a new challenge away from St James’ Park, which has, incidentally, attracted interest from several other clubs.

Manchester United to sign midfield duo?

Newcastle United are demanding a reported £80 million or more to sell Tonali, which may be a figure worthy of debate inside Manchester United. Michael Carrick’s side are prepared to invest heavily in the right players, with the Italian potentially the preferred choice to build their midfield setup around.

Ederson has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United, with reports suggesting the club have been seriously pursuing his signature. Now, there is the small matter of agreeing on a fee with Atalanta, who are thought to be demanding around €50 million, as per multiple sources.

Will Ederson and Sandro Tonali work at Manchester United?

Ederson is seen more as a replacement for Casemiro, while Tonali is perceived as an addition required to elevate the team’s midfield quality. Both players are nearing their prime and would be expected to offer their best years to Manchester United.

Manchester United would benefit from having these players in the squad, with the clear intention of deploying them alongside Kobbie Mainoo and chief creator Bruno Fernandes. Should they complete the signing of this midfield duo, the Red Devils would have the ammunition to compete for major honours next season.