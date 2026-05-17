Newcastle United set to demand over £80 million for Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United are expected to demand a huge fee to sell Sandro Tonali amid significant interest from the likes of Arsenal.

Sandro Tonali is widely expected to consider his future in the summer, as a report by Football Insider has claimed Newcastle United will demand a significant fee to sell him. There is widespread interest in the market for the Italian midfielder, including Arsenal, who may have to pay as much as £80 million to tempt the Magpies to sell.

Sandro Tonali is a man in demand ahead of the summer, and an exit from Newcastle United is very much a possibility. The Italian international has seen multiple links over the last few weeks, with Arsenal one of those keen on the midfielder, as the Magpies are ready to take their stance.

While Newcastle United are not keen to sell, they are expected to demand a significant fee in the region of £80 million. The price point would resonate with some of the top midfielders in the league, and the Magpies do have a strong hold in negotiations, given Tonali still has three years left on his deal.

Will Newcastle United sell Sandro Tonali?

Newcastle United could entertain offers for key stars, including Tonali, as there could be repercussions for missing out on Champions League or European football altogether. The reduced finances could have a big bearing on their decision-making, which could see them sell stars like the 26-year-old midfield mainstay.

There is widespread interest in Tonali, which could lead to his departure, as Arsenal aside, Manchester United are also one of the suitors. Either way, the Italian will have plenty of options to ponder, although any move will depend on the willingness of his suitors to pay as much as £80 million for his signature.

Arsenal in the market for a Midfielder?

The idea of signing someone like Tonali is high on Arsenal’s agenda, as Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen the area to challenge for honours again. The Italian is not the only midfielder under consideration, as West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes is also high on their list.

Arsenal could potentially consider paying big for a player of Tonali’s quality, although they are not expected to overspend if they deem the Italian to be of lower value. Hence, it is a matter of price, and the Gunners will take an informed decision on their new midfielder signing ahead of the summer.