Manchester United ready to table suitable bid to sign Sandro Tonali

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign 26-year-old Italian international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

A report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web has revealed that Sandro Tonali remains the subject of intense interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the coming months, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Newcastle United mainstay.

The latest update has revealed that the Premier League giants have “already made it clear they’re ready to submit a suitable offer” to sign the former AC Milan midfielder this summer. Newcastle United will aim to recoup €100 million, including add-ons, from Tonali’s departure. The valuation and the player’s €8 million-a-year wages make him an unaffordable target for Juventus.

How has Sandro Tonali fared at Newcastle United?

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in July 2023. While the 26-year-old got off on the wrong foot after missing several months of action due to a betting ban, he has been a game-changer whenever he has been fit and available for the Tyneside outfit.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with ten goals and ten assists. Meanwhile, the Italian midfielder’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Manchester United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United’s interest in Sandro Tonali is understandable. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Casemiro will depart from Old Trafford as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago.

Several candidates, including Morten Hjulmand, have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Tonali also a viable target. With the Premier League heavyweights ready to submit a “suitable” offer to sign the Newcastle United midfielder, the only question is whether they can meet the Tyneside club’s valuation of €100 million, including add-ons.

Interestingly, Tonali is a dream target for Juventus, with the Serie A giants eager to reinforce their midfield with his arrival. However, with the Bianconeri not having the financial bandwidth to afford the 26-year-old Italian midfielder’s €8 million-a-year wages, let alone the asking price of €100 million, a move across the Premier League is likelier for the player.