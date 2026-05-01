Manchester United front-runners to sign Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United reportedly want to sign 26-year-old Danish international Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP this summer.

Morten Hjulmand has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent months, and Manchester United are leading the race to sign him in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola, the Red Devils are in pole position to land the Dane, who could cost around €40-50 million in the summer, even though he has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract with Sporting CP. That is a price that Manchester United should pay up for a top-class defensive midfielder in his prime.

Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder as they prepare for life after Casemiro. The Brazilian international has decided to leave the club this summer, and Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming in recent performances.

The 26-year-old midfielder possesses the defensive qualities to succeed in English football. His 2024/25 season statistics demonstrate this clearly: 6.1 balls recovered per game, 2.2 tackles per game, and 0.8 interceptions per game, a defensive profile that would strengthen Manchester United’s midfield.

The Dane could help protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. Hjulmand helped Sporting CP win the Primeira Liga title in 2024/25, proving he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Morten Hjulmand Liga Portugal 2024/25 stats

Goals and assists: 6

6 Pass accuracy: 91%

91% Balls recovered per game: 6.1

6.1 Tackles per game: 2.2

2.2 Interceptions per game: 0.8

0.8 Duels won per game: 5.2

Why Hjulmand would fancy a Manchester United move

The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be tempting for Hjulmand. The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are likely to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. A player of his ambition will be attracted to the prospect of joining a club of Manchester United’s stature.

The €40-50 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality in today’s market. He has the qualities and experience to justify the investment in the long run. Hjulmand should be able to hit the ground running in the Premier League and quickly establish himself as a key player for Manchester United.

The Red Devils will be hoping to push for trophies next season with reinforcements in the midfield. Hjulmand will add physicality and defensive steel to the team. Manchester United have shown improvement and will look to build momentum during the summer transfer window. Strategic signings like Hjulmand could help them close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City in the seasons ahead.