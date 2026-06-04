Manchester City preparing fresh bid to sign Elliot Anderson

Manchester City are hoping to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window despite failing with their opening bid.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City have already failed in their initial attempt to sign Elliot Anderson, and they are now prepared to return with an improved offer.

The report claims that Nottingham Forest value the player highly and believe he should cost more than Declan Rice. Arsenal paid £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham United, and he has been exceptional for them. However, a big-money move may be possible, as recent reports have suggested that they are ready to break the bank to sign the Englishman.

Anderson has been outstanding in the Premier League, and he is one of the country’s best midfielders. He would be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester City and help them improve. The Citizens have looked vulnerable in the defensive phases, and the quality holding midfielder will help protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Anderson has also been linked with Manchester United in recent months. However, recent reports have claimed they have abandoned the pursuit, clearing the way for Manchester City to chase his signature without looking over their shoulders.

Anderson is ready for a big move

The former Newcastle United prospect is approaching the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club, where he can fight for major trophies. Nottingham Forest will not want to stand in his way, but they are looking to recoup as much as possible from his departure. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

Manchester City have a world-class defensive midfielder like Rodri. But they cannot depend on him to play every game every week. They need someone to support the Spanish international, and Anderson could be the ideal option.

Convincing the 23-year-old to join the club will not be difficult for Manchester City, but they will need to break the bank to convince Forest. They missed out on the Premier League title this season and will look to bounce back strongly. City need top-class players in the summer, and Anderson could make a defining impact for them.