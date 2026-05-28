Manchester United give up on Elliot Anderson, Manchester City advance move

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is increasingly likely to join Manchester City after the latest decision by Manchester United.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, Elliot Anderson is no longer the subject of interest of Manchester United. While the Red Devils have been eager to bolster their midfield unit by signing the Nottingham Forest midfielder to fill Casemiro’s void at Old Trafford, they have conceded defeat to Manchester City.

The Premier League giants are unwilling to pay Nottingham Forest’s asking price of £100 million to secure the Englishman’s services. While the Daily Mirror update has boosted Manchester City’s prospects, a report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Citizens are in advanced talks to sign Anderson, with personal terms already agreed between the two parties.

Elliot Anderson and his soaring stock

Elliot Anderson has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in a deal worth £35 million in July 2024. While the departure from St. James’ Park left a sour taste in the mouth, the 23-year-old has not looked back after arriving at the City Ground, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The youngster has made nearly 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. The English midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed in the last two years, with several high-profile clubs setting their sights on him. Manchester City and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Where will Anderson ply his trade next season?

Manchester United’s interest in Elliot Anderson made logical sense. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro has called time on his stint at Old Trafford. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago. So, Anderson has been a top target for Manchester United, but they must look elsewhere after giving up on securing the Englishman’s services.

As for Manchester City, Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his growing links with Real Madrid. Additionally, the Spanish international has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months, and those problems have impacted his performance. So, Anderson has become an option worth considering for Manchester City, with the Citizens now having a clear run at him.

With personal terms not an issue, a move to the Etihad is increasingly likely for Anderson as talks between the two clubs reach the decisive stage. Manchester United must pursue alternative targets to address their holding-midfield vacancy, as replacing Casemiro with a world-class midfielder is a priority.