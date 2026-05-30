Manchester City prepare €250 million kitty to sign Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Porro

Manchester City are targeting Premier League-proven talent, with a €250 million kitty prepared to secure three key stars to reinforce Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Manchester City are anticipating a big summer window that could see a host of new faces arrive at the Etihad. Multiple player departures are already taking place, and a report by Fichajes has revealed that the club are preparing a €250 million transfer budget to spend on three Premier League-proven players.

Pep Guardiola’s departure is probably the biggest news to come out of Manchester City as the season ended, but other exits should not be overlooked. Key playmaker Bernardo Silva and experienced defender John Stones are set to leave, while there are also rumours circulating about other first-team stars.

Recently, rumours have linked Josko Gvardiol, Tijjani Reijnders, and even Rodri with moves away, and incoming manager Enzo Maresca will be given the funds to rebuild the squad. Manchester City are now preparing a €250 million transfer kitty to spend on three Premier League-proven talents: Elliot Anderson, Pedro Porro and Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Maresca needs to reinforce the midfield

Manchester City have reportedly been ramping up their efforts to sign Fernandez; Maresca knows the player well from his time at Chelsea. The report states City are prepared to offer €100 million for the Argentine, although the London outfit are widely expected to demand more.

Maresca views the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as an ideal addition to his system, with the player posting 22 goal contributions from a central role for Chelsea across all competitions. He is seen as the box-to-box midfielder Maresca needs to replace Silva.

Anderson is also high on Manchester City’s list, amid reports he has already agreed personal terms with the club in the background. The Nottingham Forest star is also valued at €100 million, and he brings qualities that would complement Rodri, if the latter stays.

Anderson posted strong defensive and physical numbers, winning 297 duels and regaining possession 306 times for Forest this past season. The Englishman is considered an ideal addition, and there is confidence that the deal could be completed.

Manchester City to chase Pedro Porro?

To complete the €250 million spending plan, Manchester City have reportedly been targeting Pedro Porro from Tottenham. There is a clear need for a new attacking right-back to compete with Matheus Nunes, as Maresca wants two options in that role next season.

Porro could be tempted to rejoin Manchester City, where he previously developed but never made a senior appearance. After a difficult season, he is now the subject of a €50 million offer from City, and Spurs may consider the possibility of a departure.