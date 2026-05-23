Manchester City ramping up efforts to sign Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City are ready to intensify their efforts to land a big Premier League midfielder from a rival club ahead of the summer, having set their sights on Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester City could be on the verge of some unprecedented changes during the summer, starting with the departure of long-serving manager Pep Guardiola. With Enzo Maresca set to replace the Catalan manager, the Italian might begin pursuit of Enzo Fernandez from his former side Chelsea, with Uriel Iugt insisting the chase is set to intensify for the Argentine star.

Enzo Fernandez’s name continues to be linked with a Chelsea exit amid growing speculation that the Argentine midfielder could depart. Manchester City are among those recently linked, although the midfielder was previously seen as a favourite to join Real Madrid in the close season.

With Chelsea missing out on UEFA Champions League football and potentially not playing in Europe at all, there is a strong chance some of their key stars like Fernandez might depart. The Blues still hold a strong position given the Argentine is contracted for many more years to come, which could see them demand a huge fee to ward off suitors, especially after the kind of season he has enjoyed, with 22 goal contributions to his name.

A summer of change beckoning City

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Fernandez of late amid suggestions that there is an air of change behind the scenes at the Etihad. The impending departure of Pep Guardiola and the expected arrival of Enzo Maresca could see the club make changes to their playing squad.

There are suggestions that Maresca views Fernandez as a key target, and the club might be prepared to pay the right value if there is willingness from all parties to conclude a deal. Furthermore, City have held informal talks with the 24-year-old Chelsea star’s entourage, which is another big indication that there is seriousness behind the scenes to bring the Argentine to the Etihad.

Where does Enzo Fernandez fit in at Manchester City?

Fernandez profiles as a box-to-box midfielder for City, particularly as Bernardo Silva is set to leave. While he may not match the Portuguese playmaker’s ground coverage, he offers versatility and technical range, assets that suit City’s possession-based system. His World Cup pedigree (2022 winner) underscores his quality on the European stage.

Of late, there have been reports linking Rodri to Real Madrid, meaning Maresca may need to revamp City’s midfield architecture. Fernandez would strengthen that midfield, though he is not a direct Rodri replacement. From a stylistic standpoint, his ball-carrying and work-rate make him a fit for any top side, but his arrival at City appears contingent on Chelsea accepting a fee commensurate with his profile and contract length.