Manchester City step up interest in Pedro Porro, talks begin

Manchester City are looking to sign Pedro Porro from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, talks have already opened between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal for Pedro Porro. However, it remains uncertain whether Spurs are willing to sell the Spanish international.

The 26-year-old is a key player for the North London club and one of the first names on the team sheet. Losing him would be a significant blow for Tottenham. There have been rumours that they could look to tie him down to a new deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been using a makeshift option in the right-back slot, and they are now looking to bring in a specialist for the position this summer. The player has previously been on City’s books, and and a return to the Etihad could hold appeal.

City can offer him Champions League football and a genuine Premier League title challenge. On the other hand, Tottenham have barely survived relegation in the last two seasons. There is no guarantee they will be able to push for trophies next year.

The Lilywhites are going through a period of transition, and the 26-year-old Spanish international could be excited about the possibility of joining a bigger club. Porro has also been linked with clubs like Barcelona.

Porro needs a bigger challenge now

Despite a disappointing campaign with Tottenham, he managed to contribute to eight goals in all competitions. The Spaniard’s numbers will only improve when he plays for an attacking team with top-class players. Manchester City could be the ideal fit for him.

Porro will help Manchester City improve their attacking threat down the right flank. He is a reliable defender as well as an attacking contributor. Meanwhile, Tottenham paid €45 million to sign him, and they are likely to demand a substantial fee to sanction a summer exit.

That should not be an issue, as Manchester City have the financial muscle to pay a premium. The Premier League giants are expected to lodge an official bid in the coming weeks. At 26, Porro is at a career inflection point where a move to a title-contending club aligns with his sporting ambitions.