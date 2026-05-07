Barcelona line up €30 million move to sign Pedro Porro

Barcelona are showing an interest in exploring a deal for Pedro Porro, with rivals Real Madrid also keen on the Tottenham star.

Pedro Porro could be one of the high-profile departures out of Spurs this summer, as interest continues to mount in the Spanish full-back. As per Fichajes, Barcelona are pondering a €30 million move for the Spurs star, with rivals Real Madrid also keeping close tabs.

Porro could be a big market opportunity for some of the top teams around the continent looking for a reliable and attacking full-back. The Tottenham star could be on his way out of the club following a turbulent few seasons in north London.

The prospect of relegation may have eased at Tottenham, but there are significant doubts over the futures of several players, including Porro. Barcelona are one of the teams keeping close tabs on his situation, and there is a possibility they could raise cash with the sale of Jules Kounde.

Kounde has several big suitors keeping a close watch on his situation, and Hansi Flick could prioritise the arrival of an attacking right-back in his squad. Porro certainly fits the bill in that regard, as Barcelona ponder making a €30 million offer to test Tottenham’s resolve.

Spurs are expected to demand significantly more, particularly if they manage to stay alive in the Premier League relegation race. As for Porro, the 25-year-old Tottenham wide man could be open to the idea of a new challenge back in his homeland of Spain, as a move to Barcelona might seem appealing.

Barcelona to face competition for Porro?

Barcelona are not alone in the race to sign the Tottenham wide man, with Real Madrid also interested in the full-back. The Spanish capital giants could end up parting ways with veteran Dani Carvajal, and Porro could be brought in to provide competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The idea of having two talented full-backs with immense Premier League experience would be an astute move from Real Madrid. However, Barcelona will hope to get ahead in the race, although they must massively improve their financial offer for the Spaniard if they are serious about landing him from Spurs this summer.