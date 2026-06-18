Newcastle United bracing for Sandro Tonali bids amid Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham links

Sandro Tonali continues to be linked with a move away from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sandro Tonali, according to an update by Ben Jacobs, and the Magpies are now bracing for offers for the 26-year-old midfielder

Manchester City and Tottenham have already opened talks to sign the player, but Arsenal are yet to revisit their interest from January. Newcastle United have missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and it will be difficult for them to hold onto their top players. Someone like Tonali will want to compete in Europe regularly and fight for trophies.

He has been a reliable defensive midfielder for Newcastle United and a consistent performer in the Premier League since arriving from AC Milan in a £55 million deal. There is no doubt the Italian international is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and he could be an asset for clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City or Tottenham.

The Premier League champions are looking to plug the team’s weaknesses this summer and dominate English football for the foreseeable future. They could use more quality in the midfield, and Tonali would be a huge upgrade on Christian Norgaard. The Denmark international has struggled for game time at Arsenal, and they need to move on and bring in someone who can make an impact.

The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions will be exciting for the Italian midfielder. The former AC Milan midfielder has clearly outgrown Newcastle United, and he needs to join a team where he can win major trophies. Arsenal will be able to provide him with that platform.

Similarly, Manchester City will be an attractive destination. Even though the Citizens failed to win the Premier League title last season, they won the FA Cup and the League Cup. They have been winning trophies consistently over the last decade. City are one of the biggest teams in the world, and they could help him fulfil his ambitions.

Manchester City have Rodri at their disposal, but the Spanish international needs more support. They need another specialist holding midfielder alongside him, and the 26-year-old Italian is seen as an ideal fit. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down.

Spurs could use Tonali

Finally, Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation. The North London outfit need a quality defensive midfielder who can protect them at the back and win the ball back in the middle of the park. Spurs were quite poor defensively last season (conceding 57 goals in 38 league matches), and they are expected to lose Cristian Romero this summer. Joao Palhinha has also left the club following his loan deal.

Signing a quality defensive midfielder will be Tottenham’s top priority. Tonali could be ideal for them, and he could form a solid partnership with Conor Gallagher and Pape Matar Sarr next season.

Apart from his ability to break up the play, the Newcastle United star is quite composed with the ball at his feet. He knows how to recycle possession and control the tempo from the deep. He could be the ideal acquisition for all three teams.