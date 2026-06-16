Tottenham hold constructive talks with Sandro Tonali, player open to move

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to sign 26-year-old Italian international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by David Ornstein on The Athletic, Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in Sandro Tonali. However, they may have fallen behind Tottenham Hotspur in the battle for his signature, with the reputed journalist revealing that the Lilywhites are “the most advanced over a proposed deal” in the ongoing transfer window after holding “positive talks” with his entourage.

Meanwhile, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Newcastle United midfielder is keen on joining Tottenham. He said, “My understanding is that Sandro Tonali is – important point of this video, important point of this information – keen on a move to Tottenham.”

Sandro Tonali and his time at Newcastle United so far

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million in July 2023. While the 26-year-old missed several months due to a betting ban, he has been consistent and made his mark whenever he has been fit and available.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 10 assists. However, the Italian international faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, as widespread reports have suggested that his entourage is ready to engineer a summer exit. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Can a Premier League club sign Tonali this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur will pursue a midfielder this summer, as Yves Bissouma has played his final game for the club, thus bringing an end to an underwhelming spell. While Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall can be long-term solutions, Roberto De Zerbi needs a top-class holding midfielder in his squad. Tonali has thus emerged as a viable target, with Tottenham already contacting his entourage.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Sandro Tonali is somewhat perplexing, given Mikel Arteta’s stacked midfield unit. However, Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and the North London club should look for a younger midfielder who can allow Arteta to rotate efficiently with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. Tonali’s creativity from open play and set-pieces adds to his appeal for Arsenal.

As for Manchester City, they may dip into the market for a holding midfielder this summer, as Rodri has not been the same since returning from a long-term knee injury. Additionally, Nico Gonzalez had limited playing time under Pep Guardiola, despite his proven consistency since arriving from FC Porto. However, Elliot Anderson remains City’s top target for the holding midfield berth, with Tonali an alternative.

With Manchester City distracted by their primary target, Arsenal and Tottenham have the opportunity to move swiftly for Tonali. However, a summer deal will not come cheap, as widespread reports have suggested that Newcastle United will demand a big-money fee to part ways with the Italian midfielder.