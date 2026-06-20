Tottenham increasingly confident of signing Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 21-year-old Portuguese international Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mateus Fernandes is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old West Ham United playmaker.

The young midfielder is also a target for Manchester United, with the Red Devils reportedly in talks to sign him from West Ham United. However, the North London giants are increasingly optimistic about beating the Red Devils in the battle for Fernandes’s signature.

Mateus Fernandes and his time in England so far

Mateus Fernandes has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Southampton in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 21-year-old had already raised eyebrows during his short spell with the Saints, and he has continued on his upward trajectory after moving to East London.

Fernandes has scored four goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances for West Ham thus far. Despite suffering relegation in successive campaigns with Southampton and West Ham, the Portuguese midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Why do Tottenham and Manchester United want Fernandes?

Manchester United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes is understandable. The Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming since his arrival from PSG nearly two years ago. While Fernandes cannot replicate Casemiro’s defensive profile, his midfield work rate offers Manchester United tactical flexibility.

Also Read: Three relegated players Manchester United should sign this summer

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites are keen on signing a midfielder, as Yves Bissouma is leaving the club as a free agent. Additionally, Pape Matar Sarr is understood to be facing an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the North London outfit can complete a permanent move for Joao Palhinha. So, Fernandes is an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, despite Tottenham’s confidence of sealing a summer deal for Fernandes, Manchester United’s early groundwork keeps the race competitive. Additionally, the report adds that the Red Devils remain hopeful of sealing a summer deal.