Manchester United in talks to sign Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United will look to sign Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are already discussing a double move for Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville. The West Ham United duo also feature on Paris Saint-Germain’s wishlist, though the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League winners have “other targets they are working on” as well. Meanwhile, the East London club will demand £140 million to part ways with the pair in the ongoing transfer window.

How have Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville improved markedly in the second half of the 2025/26 season after struggling in his first 18 months with West Ham United. The Dutchman accumulated seven goals and five assists in 34 appearances this past season. The 24-year-old winger’s performances have helped him secure a spot in his nation’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On the other hand, Mateus Fernandes has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Southampton last summer. The 21-year-old had already influenced several Premier League clubs during his short spell with the Saints, and he has continued on his upward trajectory at the East London club.

Fernandes has scored four goals and provided four assists in 38 outings across all competitions for West Ham thus far. The Portuguese midfielder’s exploits for the East London club have helped him break into his national side, and his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Premier League return on the cards?

Manchester United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since arriving from PSG nearly two years ago. Meanwhile, they are also eager to sign a left-sided attacker, as Michael Carrick needs an alternative to Matheus Cunha on that flank.

As for PSG, the interest in Mateus Fernandes is understandable, considering his status as one of the world’s best young midfielders. However, moving to Paris will be detrimental to the Portuguese midfielder’s fortunes, as he will be part of a crowded midfield unit. However, Summerville will be a welcome addition, as Bradley Barcola faces an uncertain future at Parc des Princes amid his links with high-profile European clubs.

However, a summer move will only materialise after protracted negotiations, considering West Ham’s combined asking price of £140 million for the duo. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report has revealed that Manchester United want to pay “considerably less” than £140 million to sign Fernandes and Summerville. That creates a window of opportunity for PSG to hijack the move.