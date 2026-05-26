PSG confident of beating Arsenal, Manchester United to Mateus Fernandes

PSG are increasingly confident of beating Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

PSG are in the mix for Mateus Fernandes, and they are confident of beating Arsenal as well as Manchester United in the battle for the Portuguese midfielder’s signature, as per a report by Fichajes. The highly-rated West Ham United playmaker could still cost a lot in the current market, as there is a possibility he leaves the London Stadium in the summer.

West Ham United suffered relegation on the final day of the Premier League season, which now opens up the possibility of their best players leaving. Mateus Fernandes is high on that list of potential exits, as several big clubs continue to circle.

Following a splendid season on the personal front despite the team’s relegation, Fernandes has managed to attract considerable interest in the market. Arsenal have been keen on signing the youngster, as Mikel Arteta’s Premier League-winning team will require midfield reinforcements. The West Ham star is thus seen as a strong candidate for their midfield unit.

Do PSG need Mateus Fernandes?

PSG are in the mix for Fernandes, as Luis Enrique wants to add a quality midfielder that suits his tactical ideas. West Ham are reportedly demanding at least €80 million for the midfielder, and a big-money outlay may not be an issue for the Parisians as they continue to thrive under their ownership, who will make the funds available for a transfer of this magnitude.

PSG have already initiated contacts, leading to their confidence in this race to sign the West Ham United playmaker. Joining the Parisians is an attractive proposition for any player in the current climate, but they face stiff competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for his signautre.

Can English giants make the push for a summer deal?

The Mates Fernandes saga could evolve into a tense battle between gigantic clubs, as PSG are aware of Arsenal and Manchester United’s interest. The Red Devils are seen as one of the leading candidates to land the €80 million-rated West Ham star, as Michael Carrick is expected to oversee a midfield revamp in the summer.

Manchester United are losing Casemiro, while Manuel Ugarte could leave for a reasonable offer, which does make it necessary to bring in at least two new midfielders. Fernandes is not alone, as there are many targets mentioned, although they must make a decision on whether to spend big on the West Ham star, especially considering Arsenal and PSG will not hesitate to splash the cash.