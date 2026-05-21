Manchester United lead race to sign Mateus Fernandes

Chelsea and Manchester City have fallen behind Manchester United in the race to sign 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mateus Fernandes is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils have intensified their efforts to sign the West Ham United playmaker by making “fresh checks” on him ahead of a possible move in the summer transfer window. That has pushed them to the front of the queue for his signature.

Mateus Fernandes and his time in England so far

Mateus Fernandes has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Southampton in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 21-year-old had already made an impression during his short spell with the Saints, and he has continued on his upward trajectory this term.

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided four assists in 41 outings across all competitions for West Ham this term. The youngster’s exploits for the East London club have helped him break into his national side, and his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Why do Arsenal and Manchester United want Fernandes?

Chelsea will dip into the market for a versatile midfielder this summer, as widespread reports have linked Enzo Fernandez with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Fernandes has thus emerged as a viable target, as he has the eye for a goal, progressive passing, and combativeness that make him a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine international.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since arriving from PSG nearly two years ago. While Fernandes will not be a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro, his high defensive acumen can help him become an asset for Manchester United.

As for Manchester City, Bernardo Silva will depart from the Etihad as a free agent this summer, bringing an end to an illustrious nine-year association with the club. His compatriot possesses all the qualities to fill his void at City, and with Tijjani Reijnders struggling to make his mark, Fernandes can hit the ground running at the London Stadium.

However, with Manchester United intensifying the efforts to sign the 21-year-old Portuguese international, they have inched closer to securing his services. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Fernandes is open to moving to Old Trafford, and a summer deal is on the cards.